Full summer heat Sunday, especially next week

Outside of maybe a quick, isolated shower this evening, expect fair to partly cloudy skies overnight.

Mild as lows drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We'll see a sun and cloud mix out there Sunday.

Hot afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

Graf model Sunday afternoon

An isolated thundershower could be possible with the heating of the day (20%-25%).

Our weather pattern will then be dominated by high pressure throughout the week ahead.

Hot conditions Upper-pattern

Plan on low rain chances and big heat!

Highs will continue to push the low-mid 90s.

Eventually, that humidity will be back in full force by the end of the week and into next weekend.

Oh yes, summer is here...

Remember to hydrate if you plan to be outside for an extended period.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

