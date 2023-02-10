Full forecast breakdown for all the big Mardi Gras events this weekend

The clouds are returning across Acadiana on Friday setting the stage for a grey, cold start to the weekend.

There's a lot going on this weekend with Mardi Gras around the corner so here's a full breakdown of what you can expect for the weekend coming up.

Friday:

Clouds will be moving in through the day, gradually thickening up as we get into the late afternoon and evening.

Highs will be able to push into the upper 60s again in the afternoon, and with the clouds it'll likely be a pretty slow cool down.

Folks who will be going out to Krewe de Canailles will be well served with a light jacket, and late night revelers may need to prepare for a few light showers.

Rain will mostly hold off until the overnight but a few light, misty showers wouldn't be out of the question around 11:00 p.m. but shouldn't have much impact (if any) on the parade.

Daniel Phillips

Saturday:

Cold air will filter in overnight headed into Saturday, and there's little warming expected during the day.

Light to moderate showers will be spread out across the area in the morning, and a few may continue into lunch time.

Winds will be picking up from the north and the wind chill will likely be sitting in the 30s and 40s through most of the day.

Since the worst of the weather is expected in the first half of the day it may have an impact on some of the earlier parades such as Carencro or Krewe de Chiens both in Lafayette and Opelousas.

Daniel Phillips

The good news is that showers will slowly taper off, and while it will remain cold and cloudy at least the rainfall won't be an issue for the evening parades.

If you plan on catching Rio be prepared to bundle up with wind chill values down in the 30s through most of the night, and damp conditions hanging around.

Even with no rain it will be humid outside and mixed with those kinds of temperatures it won't be the most pleasant night for parade watching, although Rio always makes braving the cold worth it.

Daniel Phillips

Sunday:

Clouds will finally start to break up on Sunday and sunshine will return to the area.

Temperatures will start off cold in the upper 30s, but with the sun we can expect a steady warm up through the day.

It'll be chilly for the Sunday parades but at least the sun will be shining, so be sure to wear that sunscreen because burns can still happen in the cold.

Daniel Phillips

------------------------------------------------------------

