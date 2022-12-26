Frosty start to the week will yield to warmer temperatures later this week

We are looking at another hard freeze across Acadiana on this Monday morning.

Keep those hard freeze precautions in place at least for another couple of hours, BUT this will be the last hard freeze for a while.

Temperatures today will climb through the 30s and 40s before eventually we reach the mid-50s this afternoon.

A mostly sunny morning will give way to cloud cover by the afternoon as a weak upper-level feature travers the region.

That same feature will also keep cooler than normal conditions around for one more day.

Tuesday will start out with a light freeze in the lower 30s.

Thereafter, we will remain cool as highs top out in the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The warm up will then ensue for the remainder of the week.

We'll be near 70 degrees Wednesday before pushing the mid-70s both Thursday and Friday.

With that, showers and storms will make a return for Friday.

Friday storms GFS model

There will probably be at least a low-end threat for severe weather, so we'll monitor that in the days ahead.

Overnight lows will be milder in the 60s as well.

