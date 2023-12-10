Frosty start followed by cool & sunny finish Monday

TONIGHT: Cold with a patchy frost

MONDAY: Sunny & cool

DISCUSSION

Talk about weather whiplash this weekend!

After breaking the record high temperature in Lafayette Saturday, highs struggled to reach 60 degrees on Sunday behind a strong cold front.

Winds will relax this evening and with clear skies in place, low temperatures will be dropping into the low-mid 30s area-wide.

A patchy frost will be likely across the region.

Be sure to protect or bring in any tender vegetation you may have.

Also, make sure the pets have a warm place to stay.

Plentiful sunshine will follow into Monday as highs push into the lower 60s.

Winds will be much lighter compared to Sunday.

The remainder of the week will feature chilly nights and cool afternoons.

Some added cloud cover will return by week's end.

Our next weather system will arrive late Friday into Saturday with perhaps a healthy scattering of showers and storms.

We'll watch the evolution of the pattern in the days ahead as it comes into better focus.

Have a great week!

