Front to bring showers and storms Tuesday morning

We've made it to the start of another week (an hour earlier this week) and the weather looks like it's going to be a mixed bag.

It'll be a cloudy start to the week as moisture piles up across the area with winds picking up and coming in from the south around 8-12 mph, with a few scattered showers to go along with the clouds.

Showers for the most part will be scattered and fairly light, although a few stronger storms will be possible along the coast line, with a few storms producing strong winds and possibly even a few rotating storms.

Daniel Phillips

While it may be cloudy the temperatures will still be warmer than it was over the weekend with highs pushing into the low 70s.

Those temperatures will stay in the low 50s overnight, as clouds will linger through the night keeping lows from dropping too far.

Daniel Phillips

A robust front is swinging through the area early Tuesday morning bringing a round of showers and storms into the region just before daybreak.

Timing of the front looks to be between 3-7 a.m. which could have an impact on the morning commute, so be prepared to drive through some wet weather.

A few of the stronger storms could produce some gusty winds and heavy downpours along with frequent lightning.

Daniel Phillips

After Tuesday's showers we get a bit of a break in the action for the middle of the week with drier weather returning for Wednesday and Thursday, before a return of some rain on Friday.

Festivals Acadiens et Creoles returns this weekend and while Friday looks wet the rest of the weekend looks absolutely stunning.

There's a few different rounds of rainfall coming up this week and next, and it's the kind of pattern you'd like to see to help us get out of this drought.

The easiest, least painful way to get out of this is to have several rounds of rainfall with a few days in between to allow everything to soak in and keep from flooding.



