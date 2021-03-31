Front to bring cold temperatures and possible severe weather

Showers and storms are going to be rolling through Acadiana right around lunch time with a robust cold front pushing across the region.

That front is going to have the capability of producing some severe weather with damaging winds the biggest threat, and isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana locked in for a Marginal Risk of severe weather, meaning that severe storms will be isolated and short lived but still capable of producing damage.

Prime time for storms looks like the early to mid afternoon with storms creeping into north Acadiana by lunch time and moving south over the next few hours.

Once the front has passed through winds will quickly turn from the north and pick up, gusting up to around 25-30 mph ushering in some much cooler air, in some places we may see a twenty degree temperature drop over a few hours.

The skies will clear overnight which will allow the lows to dip into the low 40s with a wind chill in the 30s, which is where it's going to sit through the rest of the work week before slowly warming up by Easter Sunday.

