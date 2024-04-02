Front Passing: A few showers today, but stunning weather later this week

Daniel Phillips

Plenty of clouds across Acadiana Tuesday as a weak front pushes across the area.

A few spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon, but nothing that will have any significant impact on your day.

Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the low 80s and winds continue out of the south around 10-15 mph.

The front will be cleared of the area late Tuesday night and as the clouds clear the lows will drop into the 50s by Wednesday morning.

This is going to start a stretch of stunning weather across Acadiana with sunshine and cooler temperatures lasting through the rest of the week.

Winds will be picking up on Wednesday and a strong wind from the north will persist through the day making it feel a little cooler than the 73 degree high the thermometer will be reading.

A few clouds will return by the weekend and a stalling front on Monday of next week is going to open the door for a very stormy pattern.

We'll need to monitor next week's forecast closely to see how the system evolves as there's currently a lot of uncertainty regarding the long range forecast.

