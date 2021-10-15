Front finally moving through Acadiana Friday night

Acadiana has one last warm, muggy day on Friday before a well advertised cold front sweeps across the area ushering in a round of cool, crisp weather.

In the meantime it'll be a partly to mostly cloudy day with highs getting into the upper 80s, and the heat index once again sitting in the low 90s.

A few pop-up showers will be possible so keep an eye on the radar, although showers will mostly be scattered in nature and relatively short lived.

Between 10:00 p.m. and midnight a front will bring a thin line of showers across the area and a couple of thunderstorms which will move through quickly.

As soon as the front passes the winds will shift from the north and it'll be a gusty start to the day on Saturday as cool northerly air rushes in to south Louisiana.

Temperatures will drop and most of us will wake up to lows in the upper 50s or low 60s, with a stiff northerly breeze.

Some wispy clouds will drift around on Saturday and highs will only make it into the lower 70s so a much cooler day than what we've had so far this week.

This round of cool, dry air will last through the weekend and into next week.

