Front finally bringing in some dry air

It's been quite a stretch of muggy, damp weather but finally it looks like there is some relief on the way with a front finally moving through the area Monday afternoon.

The front isn't going to be as overly pronounced as our last one, but it will still be enough to drop temperatures a little, and certainly make it feel better outside.

A few pop up showers will be possible through the afternoon, although they'll mostly be pop up in nature and fairly short lived.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s but it's going to feel a little warmer, as a result of all the moisture that continues to linger in the area.

We finally feel the results of the front Monday night with dry air sneaking into the area from the west which is going to allow the temperatures to drop into the mid 60s.

Once that dry air gets established it will really keep the rest of the forecast quiet and sunny skies are expected through the rest of the week.

