Front could spark a round of strong storms Thursday night

Daniel Phillips

The moisture has continued to pile up across Acadiana and those who are up early headed to work may need a machete to hack through the atmosphere to get to your car, that's how thick it is outside.

Luckily this air mass we've been dealing with for the last few days will finally be forced out of the area late Thursday night as a weak front pushes its way into the area.

Ahead of the front temperatures will push into the low 90s for the first time this season and the heat index will be running a little warmer.

Some strong, possibly severe storms may pop up late Thursday night, but it looks like the majority of the activity will be around and just north of Alexandria.

Daniel Phillips

While the majority of the activity is expected north of Acadiana we'll have enough instability that even a small pop up shower could quickly grow, and if a storm drifts into Acadiana it'll find itself in a very favorable environment.

Storms that develop Thursday will be able to produce damaging wind and hail, which will be the primary threats with any severe weather.

All the ingredients for tornadoes aren't quite in place so a small spin up may be possible but it won't be the main concern Thursday night.

Daniel Phillips

The front will finally push through early Friday and conditions should be a little more comfortable as we wrap up the weekend.

Temperatures on Friday will still be in the upper 80s but humidity will be a little lower so Saturday morning should feel very pleasant.

It'll be a little cooler out there on Saturday as highs sit in the low 80s, but the moisture will return by the end of the weekend.

A scattering of showers will be out there for Mother's Day and another round of stormy weather will be moving in by the start of next week.