Front continues to churn up showers

The front that initially moved in on Monday is stubbornly hanging around and keeping plenty of showers in the forecast for yet another day.

Rain will once again be widely scattered across the area along with a few thunderstorms in the mix, though none are expected to be severe.

All the clouds and rain will keep the temperatures in the upper 80s with a heat index that pushes into the 90s, but a slight cool down is expected later this evening.

Overnight lows are going to drop into the lower 70s with much more manageable humidity levels, so a comfortable start to both Wednesday and Thursday.

That drier air will be in place through the middle of the week with standard summer weather returning by the weekend.

