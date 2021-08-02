Front brings showers and storms to Acadiana

A slow moving front is expected to bring about some widespread showers to start off the work week.

Rainfall will be on and off again through the day with a majority of the showers and storms firing up in the afternoon and evening.

There's not severe weather expected with this front, but isolated incidents of minor flash flooding will be possible as heavy bouts of rain will be possible.

These on and off showers will continue through Tuesday as the front takes its time clearing the area.

Once it does finally move through moisture will drop slightly and conditions will be a little more comfortable outside for the middle of the week.

You won't mistake the cooler weather for a crisp, fall day but it will be an improvement from our summer norms once the drier air get into Acadiana on Wednesday.

The more comfortable weather will last through the end of the week before it's back to a warm, muggy atmosphere by the weekend.

