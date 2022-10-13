Front brings early Thursday showers; clear by the afternoon

A front moved through early Thursday morning, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms to most of Acadiana.

Rain isn't going to linger too long with skies clearing by the late morning hours, and plenty of sunshine through the afternoon.

Highs are still going to sit in the upper 80s, but it won't be as sticky outside and dry air will combine with a decent breeze to make it feel slightly more comfortable.

Lows are going to return to the low 60s and upper 50s the next several evening, and weather remains quiet through the weekend.

Acadiana's next front will swing through on Monday, bringing showers to start the week and temperatures that will drop into the 70s for the highs and 40s for the lows.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel