Front arrives Monday; coolest air of season thus far to follow

Bradley's Weather Forecast Part 1 5:30pm 10-16-22
Euro 500mb Sfc Temps.png
Posted at 6:10 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 19:17:09-04

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-60S
HIGHS MONDAY: UPPER 70S

DISCUSSION

BIG CHANGES on the way this week across Acadiana.

After an unseasonably warm weekend, we'll be switching the dial to winter in the coming days!

A strong cold front will be pushing through Monday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies to start the week with the possibility of a few passing showers as the front moves in.

GRAF Long Range.png
GRAF model

Behind the front, we are looking at the coolest air of this early fall-winter season moving into Acadiana.

Highs will be planted in the 60s Tuesday/Wednesday.

Lows will flirt with the upper 30s to lower 40s come Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

GFS Temps Regional Rob.png
Overnight lows

Dust off the jackets and coats!

Have a great week!

