Frigid temperatures & brutal wind chills into Friday

Frigid temperatures accompanied by brutal wind chills are expected for Acadiana into Friday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana's second burst of frigid temperatures this winter will come without any winter precipitation, but hard freezes are expected for the area over the next couple of nights.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Tonight through Thursday morning temperatures will plummet into the low-mid 20s. And with a stiff north to northeast wind, wind chills will drop as low as the 10-15° range across the area.

Sub-freezing temperatures can be expected for a 12-14 hour period.

Clouds are expected to linger through early Thursday morning with some sunshine expected into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Thursday will only warm only into the upper 30s to lower 40s given we should see some afternoon sun.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Breezy north-northeasterly winds will keep wind chills ranging in the upper 20s to lower 30s for most of our Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

That breeze continues into Thursday night with temperatures once again falling into the low to mid-20s while wind chills range closer to 15-20° come Friday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will be blow freezing for roughly 11-13 hours Thursday night into Friday morning.

Thereafter, a very slow moderating temperatures trend will follow (and we'll be done with freezing temperatures for a week or more) into the weekend with Acadiana's next weather-maker shaping up for sometime this weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Models have been trending to best rain chances arriving to the area late Saturday night into Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This next system should bring mostly light-moderate rains...we're not expecting any storms.

The outlook into next week shows a more typical spring-like (and overall drier) pattern for the latter part of February and to round out the rest of this month.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

