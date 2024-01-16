Freezing rain comes to an end later tonight; Bitterly cold next couple of nights

TONIGHT: Frigid conditions

TUESDAY: Cold & windy

DISCUSSION

Light freezing rain will come to an end after midnight.

There will be slick spots on some of the roadways thru Tuesday morning, especially those bridges and overpasses, so take it easy if you HAVE to be out (I'd advise just staying in).

Otherwise, very frigid conditions can be expected.

Lows will be in the upper teens to lower 20s with those wind chills sitting in the single digits first thing Tuesday morning.

wind chills Tuesday am

Bundle up if you are heading out!

Skies will turn mostly sunny throughout the day Tuesday.

Highs will struggle to get above freezing.

Highs Tuesday pm

That is important, because any slippery spots that develop would remain in place thru Wednesday morning, until temperatures rise above freezing.

Something we'll keep an eye on, and of course we'll keep you updated with any travel advisories that may arise.

Another hard freeze can be expected Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the upper teens to lower teens.

Readings will climb into the mid-upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

Much warmer for Thursday before another front sends in another round of very cold air for the upcoming weekend.

Stay warm and stay safe out there!

