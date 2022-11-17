Freeze Watch issued ahead of Thursday's night's cold temperatures

The clouds are finally giving Acadiana a break on Thursday with the return of some sunshine, that is expected to last through the rest of the work week.

Temperatures, however, are going to remain below average with highs only getting up to the mid 50s in the afternoon, and a wind chill that is several degrees cooler.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for almost all of Acadiana with lows expected to get to around freezing by early Friday morning, so be prepared for frost.

This means that sensitive plants should be covered up or brought inside, along with pets who ordinarily would remain outdoors.

Pipes aren't going to be an issue though as it's only a light freeze, not the kind that will cause any issues with your plumbing.

A few days of sunshine is all we're going to receive before clouds and showers return to the forecast on Saturday, making it a cold, gloomy start to the weekend.

It won't be a full day's worth of rain but it will remain cloudy and damp for the majority of it, finally clearing on Sunday.

Early indications seem to be hinting at a round of showers and storms moving through on Thanksgiving Day, as a cold front passes through the area.

Keeping what has been a very cool stretch going a little bit longer.

