Free Smoke Alarm Installation Event – Protect Your Home and Family

Are you ready to make your home safer? Join us for a free smoke alarm installation event happening this Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Little Zorah Baptist Church, located at 3605 Old Jeanerette Hwy in New Iberia, LA.
This community-driven effort aims to help families like yours stay safe by installing or replacing smoke alarms — a vital step in preventing house fires and saving lives. Whether you’re a homeowner or a renter, these alarms could be the difference between danger and safety.
What to Expect:
- Free installation of new, certified smoke alarms
- Professional technicians will ensure alarms are properly placed in key areas
- Safety tips and education on fire prevention and alarm maintenance
- An opportunity to ask questions and learn how to keep your loved ones protected
Become a Volunteer
Want to give back to your community? Volunteers are needed to help with installations and spread fire safety awareness. To register as a volunteer, visit: soundthealarm.org/louisiana
Event Details:
- When: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Little Zorah Baptist Church
3605 Old Jeanerette Hwy, New Iberia, LA
Missing a working smoke alarm puts your family at risk — but with your help, we can make a difference. Help us ensure everyone in our community is protected.
Join us this Saturday and help save lives!
For more information or to register for volunteer opportunities, visit soundthealarm.org/louisiana or call [Insert contact number].
Together, we can sound the alarm for safety!