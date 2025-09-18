Free Smoke Alarm Installation Event – Protect Your Home and Family

Are you ready to make your home safer? Join us for a free smoke alarm installation event happening this Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Little Zorah Baptist Church, located at 3605 Old Jeanerette Hwy in New Iberia, LA.

This community-driven effort aims to help families like yours stay safe by installing or replacing smoke alarms — a vital step in preventing house fires and saving lives. Whether you’re a homeowner or a renter, these alarms could be the difference between danger and safety.

What to Expect:

Free installation of new, certified smoke alarms

Professional technicians will ensure alarms are properly placed in key areas

Safety tips and education on fire prevention and alarm maintenance

An opportunity to ask questions and learn how to keep your loved ones protected

Become a Volunteer

Want to give back to your community? Volunteers are needed to help with installations and spread fire safety awareness. To register as a volunteer, visit: soundthealarm.org/louisiana

Event Details:

When: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Little Zorah Baptist Church

3605 Old Jeanerette Hwy, New Iberia, LA

Missing a working smoke alarm puts your family at risk — but with your help, we can make a difference. Help us ensure everyone in our community is protected.

Join us this Saturday and help save lives!

For more information or to register for volunteer opportunities, visit soundthealarm.org/louisiana or call [Insert contact number].

Together, we can sound the alarm for safety!