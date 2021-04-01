Franklin Reserve Officer Charged With Crimes Against Nature

FRANKLIN — Two St. Mary Parish residents are behind bars on charges of crimes against nature.

The suspects include a part-time reserve officer with the Franklin Police Department.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the Franklin area in February in reference to a possible crime against a juvenile victim.

An investigation lead to warrant for 32-year-old Travis Jasmire Royce Williams and his wife Sherelle Sherise Williams.

Travis Williams was arrested on six counts of aggravated crimes against nature.

Sherelle Williams was arrested for crimes against nature-accessory after the fact, and obstruction of justice.

They have been transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Bail is set for Travis at $100,000.

For Sherelle, $50,000.