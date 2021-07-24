Franklin: Presenting its 12th Annual Children's Bayou Beaux Dance

Tonight the City of Franklin will present its 12th Annual Bayou Beaux Dance at the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts at 6 P.M., according to the City of Franklin Mayor Facebook page.

Instructed by Mrs. LaDaisha Bowles-Webber, they say this allows the community's under-served population of children to be a part of a dance program without the expenses of private programs.

Access and exposure to the Arts, they say, is critical especially in rural communities.

Parents were given 5 tickets each for each family, they say.

The Mayor's Office asks that everyone attending to park in the allowed parking spots in the St. Mary Parish Courthouse Square, as to not take parking from the Franklin Supermarket lot.

This initiative, they say, is to revitalize Franklin, to support the arts and education.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel