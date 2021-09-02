Franklin Police lends Houma Police a helping hand

The Franklin Police Department lends Houma Police Department a helping hand during times when basic utilities services are down, according to the Franklin Mayor's Office.

Franklin Police offered services on Thursday in assisting in washing Houma Police uniforms as basic utilities are down.

Some of the officers lost their homes, but are still out serving their communities.

"We asked and you answered,"said Franklin Police to the Franklin community.

"We would like to thank everyone that donated items within an hour of asking on Facebook. We are sending the Houma PD vehicle back filled with water, Gatorade, tarps, personal hygiene, snacks, electrolyte packets, diapers, wipes, and more."

The Franklin Fire Department pitched in and donated 30 cases of water.

"It takes all of us to ensure that our neighbors to the East are taken care of," they say.

