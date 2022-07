The Franklin Police Department are in need of assistance locating a women who was reported missing by her family.

According to police, 29-year-old Katelin Trosclair was last seen June 26, 2022 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Katelin is described as being approximately 5'6", 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Katelin Trosclair's whereabouts to contact the Franklin Police Department at 337-828-1716.