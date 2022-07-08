Franklin Police Department asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile

The Franklin Police Department received information of the whereabouts of the missing juvenile, Alayshia Washington.

Alayshia, who was reported missing on July 7, 2022, was located safely. The Franklin Police Department would like to express their sincere appreciation to everyone who assisted in the efforts to locate Alayshia.

