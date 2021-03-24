Menu

Franklin man dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle crash

Posted at 3:53 PM, Mar 24, 2021
ST MARY PARISH, La. – A Franklin man has died from injuries sustained in a crash that happened earlier this month.

On March 5, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 182 near Allain Road in St. Mary Parish. The crash ultimately took the life of 89-year-old Thomas McNulty of Franklin, according to TFC Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for Troop I.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as McNulty was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry east on LA182 when, for unknown reasons, he failed to maintain control of his vehicle. Investigators say upon doing so, the Camry exited the roadway, struck a culvert, then crashed into several trees.

McNulty was restrained at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor of the crash.

State Police Troop I was notified Wednesday that McNulty died from his injuries on March 21, 2021.

Troop I has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths in 2021.

