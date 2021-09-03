Franklin Fire Dept. accepting donations for Ida victims throughout weekend

Franklin Fire Department will be accepting donations for Hurricane Ida victims throughout the weekend.

They want to say a sincere thank you to the Franklin community who has been helping with donations for Terrebonne and Lafourche areas.

Many residents are living through the aftermath of Ida and do not have water, consistent cellular service, electricity, and other daily essentials.

Donations can be dropped off between the hours of 9 AM to 6 PM at 512 1st in Franklin.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel