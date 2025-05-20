Fourth inmate captured after Orleans Parish jail escape, six still at large

Law enforcement agencies working collectively to locate the inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility on May 16, 2025, have confirmed the arrest of a fourth fugitive.

Gary C. Price, 21, was taken into custody May 19 in New Orleans. Authorities say Price will be transported to a secure state facility outside of the area. He will be booked on LRS 14:110 (Simple Escape) and LRS 40:967 (Possession of Schedule II drugs).

Price was originally incarcerated at the Orleans Justice Center on charges of attempted first degree murder, domestic abuse, and aggravated assault. Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Over 200 law enforcement personnel from local, state, and federal agencies are continuing to search for the remaining six fugitives.

