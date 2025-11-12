Former House Speaker Clay Schexnayder indicted

A grand jury indicted former Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder on Wednesday.

The grand jury indicted Schexnayder on counts of felony theft of $25,000 or more and malfeasance in office.

According to the indictment, the former state representative "knowingly and intentionally committed theft of a rare Louisiana state artifact" some time between 2012 and 2025.

The indictment also alleges that between 2012 and 2024, Schexnayder committed malfeasance in office by "intentionally refusing to perform a duty required of him as a public officer."

In a statement, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said, "You don't get to keep State property, it doesn't belong to you."