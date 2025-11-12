Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former House Speaker Clay Schexnayder indicted

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, left, asks questions during a meeting of Louisiana's income forecasting panel, the Revenue Estimating Conference, while Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, listens in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana lawmakers return Monday, April 12 to the state Capitol for their first full-length regular session since the pandemic began and with far more topics than the coronavirus on the agenda.
A grand jury indicted former Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder on Wednesday.

The grand jury indicted Schexnayder on counts of felony theft of $25,000 or more and malfeasance in office.

According to the indictment, the former state representative "knowingly and intentionally committed theft of a rare Louisiana state artifact" some time between 2012 and 2025.

The indictment also alleges that between 2012 and 2024, Schexnayder committed malfeasance in office by "intentionally refusing to perform a duty required of him as a public officer."

In a statement, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said, "You don't get to keep State property, it doesn't belong to you."

