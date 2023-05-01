Watch Now
News

Actions

Forecast this week to be dominated by 'Omega Block'

Warm, but nice weather Monday
Bradley's Weather Forecast Part 1 10pm 04-30-23
Euro 500mb Sfc Temps.png
Posted at 10:04 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 23:17:19-04

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool
MONDAY: Sunny & Warm

DISCUSSION

More awesome weather on the way to start the week Monday.

After a morning start in the mid-upper 50s, we'll see those highs reaching the mid-80s by the afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
High temperatures

Overall, we are looking at a warm and relatively dry stretch of weather over the next few days.

This is due to an Omega Block type weather pattern.

Euro 500mb Sfc Temps.png
Upper pattern

Essentially, a ridge of high pressure will be planted in between two areas of low pressure creating a stagnant weather pattern.

This pattern should start to break a little toward the end of the week and into the weekend allowing for slightly better rain chances to return—activity looks to be more scattered in nature at this point.

With that, you'll notice an increase in humidity toward the end of the week as well.

Have a great first week of May!

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.