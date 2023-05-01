Forecast this week to be dominated by 'Omega Block'

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool

MONDAY: Sunny & Warm

DISCUSSION

More awesome weather on the way to start the week Monday.

After a morning start in the mid-upper 50s, we'll see those highs reaching the mid-80s by the afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

Monday High temperatures

Overall, we are looking at a warm and relatively dry stretch of weather over the next few days.

This is due to an Omega Block type weather pattern.

This week Upper pattern

Essentially, a ridge of high pressure will be planted in between two areas of low pressure creating a stagnant weather pattern.

This pattern should start to break a little toward the end of the week and into the weekend allowing for slightly better rain chances to return—activity looks to be more scattered in nature at this point.

With that, you'll notice an increase in humidity toward the end of the week as well.

Have a great first week of May!

