Forecast returning to a more spring like pattern

The forecast has settled down for at least a few days in Acadiana as we slowly return to a more typical spring like pattern.

After a cloudy start on Tuesday the sun will begin to break through and temperatures will start to warm up as a result.

Highs will be in the mid 70s, putting us right around average, and will warm back up into the 80s by Wednesday.

The next few afternoons look like they'll be on the sunny side, with a breeze coming in from the south which will reinforce that warmer air.

Those winds will pick up Thursday as we start to get ready for our next front which will likely swing through Friday evening.

Showers and storms will move through Friday afternoon, peaking in the early evening, so we'll have to monitor the forecast for the potential for severe weather.

This won't be a long lasting event and clear skies will return by Saturday.

