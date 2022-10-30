Forecast looking spook-tacular for Halloween

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-50s

HIGHS MONDAY: MID-UPPER 70s

DISCUSSION

Happy spooky season!

The forecast is all treats with little tricks as we head into Halloween Monday.

Lows tonight will drop into the mid-50s.

Temperatures Halloween

Patchy fog will also be possible in spots first thing tomorrow morning, so be on the lookout for that.

Otherwise, expect mostly sunny/partly cloudy conditions to start the week.

Highs will push into the mid-upper 70s by the afternoon.

Temperatures Halloween

Our trick or treat forecast looks nice with temperatures falling into the 60s through the evening hours as we remain dry.

Temperatures Halloween

Enjoy!

REST OF THE WEEK

There is the possibility of a few showers going into Tuesday, but rain chances will only sit at around 20-30% under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.

Pleasant and mostly sunny weather is expected for both Wednesday and Thursday as highs trend more towards the lower 80s.

We'll continue to push the lower 80s Friday and into the weekend.

Be sure to check back in for the latest and most up to day 10-day forecast.

TROPICS: PTC15 is expected to become #Lisa in the next couple of days in the Caribbean.

PTC 15 Tropics

Regardless, it'll be no threat to the U.S. nor us in Acadiana.

PTC 15 Tropics

However, those in central America will have to monitor the progression of the system closely.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel