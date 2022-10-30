Forecast looking spook-tacular for Halloween

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-50s
HIGHS MONDAY: MID-UPPER 70s
DISCUSSION
Happy spooky season!
The forecast is all treats with little tricks as we head into Halloween Monday.
Lows tonight will drop into the mid-50s.
Patchy fog will also be possible in spots first thing tomorrow morning, so be on the lookout for that.
Otherwise, expect mostly sunny/partly cloudy conditions to start the week.
Highs will push into the mid-upper 70s by the afternoon.
Our trick or treat forecast looks nice with temperatures falling into the 60s through the evening hours as we remain dry.
Enjoy!
REST OF THE WEEK
There is the possibility of a few showers going into Tuesday, but rain chances will only sit at around 20-30% under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.
Pleasant and mostly sunny weather is expected for both Wednesday and Thursday as highs trend more towards the lower 80s.
We'll continue to push the lower 80s Friday and into the weekend.
Be sure to check back in for the latest and most up to day 10-day forecast.
TROPICS: PTC15 is expected to become #Lisa in the next couple of days in the Caribbean.
Regardless, it'll be no threat to the U.S. nor us in Acadiana.
However, those in central America will have to monitor the progression of the system closely.
