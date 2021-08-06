Watch
Food distribution at Mt. Zion Church in Franklin on August 9

Evangelist Patricia Jones-Muse
Posted at 6:59 PM, Aug 06, 2021
The Wanda Hilliard Agency will be distributing food on Monday, August 9 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Franklin.

Wanda Hilliard Agency is a ministry, they say.

Food will be served around 12:30 P.M. at 307 2nd Street in Franklin, and the drive-thru distribution is from the Robertson Street to MLK to Second Street, according to their Facebook post.

