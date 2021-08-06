Food distribution at Mt. Zion Church in Franklin on August 9

The Wanda Hilliard Agency will be distributing food on Monday, August 9 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Franklin.
Wanda Hilliard Agency is a ministry, they say.
Food will be served around 12:30 P.M. at 307 2nd Street in Franklin, and the drive-thru distribution is from the Robertson Street to MLK to Second Street, according to their Facebook post.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers