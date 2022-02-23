Foggy start to the day with clouds through the afternoon

A foggy start to the day with a Dense Fog Advisory up for most of Acadiana through about mid morning on Wednesday.

Visibility has averaged around a mile or less so make sure that you take it slow on your morning commute.

Daniel Phillips

Once the fog clears Acadiana will be left with mostly cloudy skies as we continue to deal with a warm, muggy air mass.

Clouds will dominate once again Wednesday but there may be a few times when the clouds thin out and a patch or two of sunshine will be possible.

Despite the clouds temperatures will remain in the upper 70s, with only a slight breeze from the south around 5-10 mph.

Daniel Phillips

Thursday looks very similar with mostly cloudy skies and a few passing showers, there is change arriving with an evening front.

That front will drag in some showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, followed by a rush of cooler air.

It'll get chilly for Friday with a lot of clouds hanging around for the end of the week, and even into the weekend.

