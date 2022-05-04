Foggy start to the day but clearing in the afternoon

Some fog has developed in parts of Acadiana early Wednesday morning, a result of the moisture that has been streaming into the area over the last several days.

The fog will stick around through the first half of the morning, before slowly clearing up after sunrise and the sunshine will establish itself through the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies in the later half of the day will help drive up temperatures into the upper 80s, with a heat index that is running a few degrees warmer.

Daniel Phillips

Some of those clouds, and that fog, will return to the area on Thursday morning ahead of a round of showers and storms that will be moving in Friday morning.

Showers will arrive early Friday morning, along with a handful of thunderstorms so don't be surprised to wake up to some rumbles of thunder before dawn on Friday.

While a few of the storms could be strong the chance for severe weather will exist mostly to our east, with the strongest storms likely along the Northshore and down into New Orleans.

Once those showers move through sunshine will return by the afternoon and some drier air will actually allow us to get into the 90s over the weekend.

Those 90s can probably be seen as the official start of summer as it'll be 90s from there on out through the extended forecast.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel