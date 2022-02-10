Foggy start to an otherwise sunny day

Areas of dense fog have taken hold of Acadiana early Thursday morning, which could make for a slightly tricky commute to work.

In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory is up for all of Acadiana until 8:00 a.m. and the fog will stretch from roughly the Atchafalaya Basin west into Lake Charles, and from the northern tiers of Acadiana down to the coast.

Daniel Phillips

Once that fog burns up the forecast will return to mostly sunny skies and a mild afternoon with highs hitting around 70.

There's a few high clouds that will drift across the region but for the most part it will be another day with plenty of blue skies.

It'll be another chilly night with lows dropping into the low 40s, and patchy fog will again be possible for Friday morning.

The end of the week is looking beautiful with highs remaining in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

A cold front is coming through on Saturday night, so a gradual increase in clouds through the day Saturday and a gradual decrease on Sunday.

Temperatures will drop again Saturday night and the end of the weekend looks to be fairly chilly.

