Fog main issue of an otherwise quiet holiday weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: LOW-MID 50s

HIGHS NEW YEAR'S DAY: UPPER 60s/LOWER 70s

DISCUSSION

Not foreseeing too many major issues out there tonight for your New Year's Eve plans.

outlook New Year's Eve

You may want to grab a light jacket as temperatures will be falling into the mid-50s closer to midnight.

Something to keep in mind: Dense sea fog along with some misty conditions will develop later on tonight and especially by tomorrow morning, so be extra careful if you have to be out on the roadways during these times.

tonight Visibility forecast

Overnight low temperatures will settle in the low-mid 50s.

New Year's day will feature plenty of clouds and mild temperatures.

Expect those highs to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A few isolated very light showers/sprinkles could be possible, but nothing that would amount to much.

Our next weather maker is still set to arrive late Monday going into Tuesday.

Timing has been delayed slightly, so I do expect best rain chances to be weighted more toward Tuesday.

Tuesday's Storms— Euro

There is a low-end threat for severe weather during that time period where a coupled isolated stronger storms capable of producing damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado could be possible.

Other than that, the pattern will turn quieter and nicer for the end of next week and heading into the following weekend.

Happy New Year!