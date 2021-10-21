Watch
Weather

Actions

Fog laying in thick Thursday morning

items.[0].videoTitle
Production Earth Design.png
Posted at 5:56 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 08:13:56-04

There's a thick layer of fog hovering over Acadiana and a Dense Fog Advisory will be up until 10:00 a.m. as a result.

Visibility has been hovering below a mile in most areas Thursday morning, so give yourself extra time to get to work and don't get in a rush on the roadways.

The fog will slowly start to burn up through the mid-morning and by lunch time the sun will start to break through leading to a fairly sunny afternoon.

Temperatures as a result will push into the upper 80s with a heat index in the low 90s, making it a pretty hot late October day.

It'll be slightly drier out there for Friday and temperatures will be a little cooler out, but still well above average.

The sunshine stays with us through the first half of the week but scattered showers return on Sunday and a strong front is looking to move through on Wednesday.

An early look at Halloween weekend is looking great with temperatures much cooler and conditions dry and sunny.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.