Fog laying in thick Thursday morning

There's a thick layer of fog hovering over Acadiana and a Dense Fog Advisory will be up until 10:00 a.m. as a result.

Visibility has been hovering below a mile in most areas Thursday morning, so give yourself extra time to get to work and don't get in a rush on the roadways.

The fog will slowly start to burn up through the mid-morning and by lunch time the sun will start to break through leading to a fairly sunny afternoon.

Temperatures as a result will push into the upper 80s with a heat index in the low 90s, making it a pretty hot late October day.

It'll be slightly drier out there for Friday and temperatures will be a little cooler out, but still well above average.

The sunshine stays with us through the first half of the week but scattered showers return on Sunday and a strong front is looking to move through on Wednesday.

An early look at Halloween weekend is looking great with temperatures much cooler and conditions dry and sunny.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel