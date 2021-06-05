Flood Watch continues Sunday with more showers coming

The weekend hasn't offered a break in the wet weather with soggy weather picking back up on Saturday and continuing again through the day on Sunday.

Rain totals will likely sit in the 2-4" range on Sunday so a Flood Watch is going to remain in effect through the end of the day,

We've had time to drain a little Saturday night and weather should stay quiet through the late evening and into early Sunday morning, this is going to help slightly alleviate some flooding concern.

That being said, once the showers get going early Sunday morning be mindful of heavy downpours as water will likely be quick to pool on low lying roadways

A few thunderstorms will be possible as well although severe weather isn't expected and thunderstorms should remain pretty marginal.

Showers will get going early Sunday morning and will continue through the first half of the day before becoming a little more scattered and isolated by the end of the day.

Despite winding down Sunday evening we'll see a return of unsettled weather to start the week, with widely scattered showers popping up again on Monday and Tuesday.

The rains during the work week will be a little more sporadic and pop up in nature so the watch is still set to expire Sunday night.

There is some hope that showers will become less frequent by the end of the work week and the sun will be allowed to come out a little longer, once that happens it'll be the first chance we have to hit 90 degrees for the summer.

