Five-year-old pedestrian killed in crash

Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a crash involving a pedestrian on the 900 block of Westend Drive in New Iberia.

The crash, which claimed the life of a 5-year-old female of New Iberia, took place at approximately 4:30 p.m., on October 8.

Investigators with the State Police said the juvenile was attempting to cross Westend Drive from the east side of the roadway to the west side when she was struck by a southbound 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. The front of the Tahoe struck the child in the northbound lane of travel, knocking the child over.

The juvenile was airlifted to an in-state hospital where she ultimately died as a result of her injuries. Impairment on the part of the driver is not suspected, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.