Jennings Police are investigating a shooting that has left a five year old dead. They say one adult and six children were in the home on Gallup Street around 5:30pm when the shooting happened.

Upon arrival, officers found the five year old with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. The child later died.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Simms adding the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted. Police are continuing their investigation and more details are expected to be released Friday.