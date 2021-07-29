FIT Saturday returns to Downtown Opelousas

Healthy St. Landry will host a bike ride as FIT Saturday returns to Opelousas Courthouse square this weekend.

They invite the public to join in on the fun, they say.

Healthy St. Landry bike ride will begin at the Courthouse Square, and will proceed to North Park and return back near the square. The route is measured as a one and a half mile loop, they say.

Participants can win a bike as St. Landry-Evangeline United Way have partnered up with the event to help promote fitness and health for families in the area.

The event starts at 9 A.M. at the corner of Bellevue Street and Court Street near City Hall Water Services drive thru, according to Historic Opelousas Facebook page.

They would also like to invite the public to Opelousas Downtown Market which will be hosted by Java Square on the Courthouse Square.

