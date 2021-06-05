First open house held for St. Jude Dream Home

The first open house for this year's St. Jude Dream Home was held Saturday.

Doors will open to visitors again on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., with open houses being held each weekend through June 20.

This year's home built by the McLain Companies is located in the Magnolia Trace Subdivision at 203 Shadow Bend in Broussard.

This is the first Dream Home opening since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a big deal to support people that deal with different types of cancers and things like that, and it's ultimately a struggle for those families," said Sam Bella of Youngsville. "This raises a lot of money to help them out, so it's great to come out and see the house."

Unlike in previous years, tickets will not be sold at the house, so make sure to buy online or you can call 1-800-724-1918. If you buy your ticket before June 18, you'll also be entered in the drawing for a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel