First Legends football camp held in Opelousas

The City of Opelousas held its first annual "Legends Academy" today.

The youth football academy took place at Donald Gardner Stadium from 8 A.M. until noon.

Participants, parents, volunteers, the mayor, and even star athletes were present for the event, they say.

Football legends like former NFL player, Herman Arvie, who was drafted from Grambling University in 1993 and played for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, and Notre Dame University star Benny Guilbeau.

Alsandor said, "I cannot give enough thanks to all the former players and current coaches who helped make this event a success. Your words to the young participants were inspiring, and the city is truly honored to have one of our own give their time, presence and wisdom to the kids.

The mayor was very thankful for the parental and participant support for their first ever football camp, especially, as the weather brought the heat.

Water and food was supplied for the event.

