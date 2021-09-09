First front of the fall finally arrives

The first taste of fall will arrive on Thursday as a dry front ushers in some much drier air and forces out the muggy air mass that has been parked over Acadiana for the last few weeks.

It'll still be very warm in the afternoon with highs getting to around 90, but the heat index will be much lower than a typical 90 degree day and a strong breeze will stick with us through the day.

Once the winds start to pick up you'll know the front has passed and you can expect winds to hover around 8-12 mph with gusts closer to 15-20 mph at times.

Once the sun dips our temperatures will finally start to cool and we'll get a break from another hot Louisiana summer.

Lows on Thursday will drop down into the low 60s with a few areas north of the interstate dropping down into the upper 50s.

This cool down will be brief with moisture returning to Acadiana on Sunday, sparking some widely scattered showers and bringing in a period of unsettled weather that will last into next week.

