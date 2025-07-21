Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighters respond to commercial fire at King Buffet

Firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire at 541 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette

First responders were dispatched to King Buffet restaurant at 2:24 pm to investigate smoke coming from the building, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and discovered fire in the front facade of the restaurant.

All occupants were evacuated from the building before the firefighters' arrival on the scene.

The fire is currently out. No injuries reported, the spokesperson stated.

Officials are investigating to determine what happened.

More details to be released once they become available.

