Fire out at Gueydan power plant following lightning strike

Posted at 8:33 PM, May 17, 2021
A fire at a power plant is now out in Gueydan.

Police tell KATC that lightning blew a transformer around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 17.

Video from the scene shows a power line sparking up before the camera pans to show an orange glow and a billow of smoke in the distance.

The fire was put out within two minutes, officials say. No one was injured.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

