Fire out at Gueydan power plant following lightning strike

A fire at a power plant is now out in Gueydan.

Police tell KATC that lightning blew a transformer around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 17.

Video from the scene shows a power line sparking up before the camera pans to show an orange glow and a billow of smoke in the distance.

The fire was put out within two minutes, officials say. No one was injured.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel