Finally a stretch of quiet weather for the week

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana is finally getting a chance to dry out this week.

Sunshine emerged on Sunday and clear skies have stuck around into the first half of the work week.

Temperatures will be a little slower to recover with highs only getting into the lower 60s by Monday afternoon.

There's not going to be much change over the next few days, either, with temperatures slowly warming up but staying in the 60s.

A few highs clouds will drift through the region this week but ultimately it will remain a quiet forecast.

Our next chance for rain won't be until late Saturday night/early Sunday morning but even then it looks like it will have minimal impacts on parade goers.

We get our next drought report later this week and it will be interesting to see how much of an impact it had on our drought.

