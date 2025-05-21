Fifth inmate captured after Orleans Parish jail escape

A fifth inmate who escaped from the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility on May 16 has been captured, according to Louisiana State Police.

Corey Boyd, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday in New Orleans. He will be transferred to a secure state facility outside the area and booked with one count of simple escape. Authorities say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Boyd had been jailed on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and threatening a public official.

More than 200 law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies continue to search for the remaining fugitives. Authorities said the joint task force is working around the clock and urge the public to come forward with any tips.

Information can be reported anonymously through:

LSP.org – Report Suspicious Activity

LSP Fusion Center

Crime Stoppers GNO

FBI Hotline

A $20,000 reward is being offered per fugitive:



$5,000 from Crime Stoppers GNO

$5,000 from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

$10,000 from the FBI

The latest updates can be found on the Louisiana State Police Facebook page.

