Few showers and perhaps below 90° Thursday

TONIGHT: Mild & muggy

THURSDAY: Scattered afternoon showers

DISCUSSION

We'll be watching the radar into this evening as a few showers/t-showers work in.

Wednesday eve. Predictive radar

Any activity will fizzle out later this evening.

It'll be a mild and muggy night otherwise as lows only drop into the low-mid 70s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected into Thursday.

Ripples in the upper-level pattern will keep the possibility of scattered showers into the afternoon and evening hours (40%).

Thursday Extended hrrr

Highs may struggle to reach 90 degrees for the first time in 95+ days!

ICAST highs Thursday

We'll keep our fingers crossed on that.

Still the possibility of an isolated showers Friday, but overall, rain chances will be trending lower into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, highs will push their way back into the lower-middle 90s.

We'll likely also get to enjoy some lower humidity Sunday and into early next week.

The pattern looks quiet for much of next week.

Have a good one, y'all!

TROPICS

Hurricane Lee continues to churn as it expands its wind field across the Atlantic.

It will continue its northward track and will likely impact portions of the northeastern U.S. and Nova Scotia this weekend.

Elsewhere, an area of interest way out in the eastern Atlantic has a 90% chance of tropical development in the days ahead.

Thankfully, this one will remain well away from the Gulf.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel