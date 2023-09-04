Few scattered storms possible Tuesday; rain chances trending lower as heat cranks up later this week

TONIGHT: Showers diminish; mild

TUESDAY: Hot & humid with scattered storms

DISCUSSION

Happy Labor Day, Acadiana!

As expected, a healthy scattering of showers and storms developed across the region this afternoon.

Unfortunately, not everyone picked up a much needed soaking, but hopefully you were apart of the ones that did!

Any lingering showers will diminish later this evening.

Lows will drop into the mid-upper 70s.

Tuesday will feature a sun & cloud mix with still the possibility of a few scattered afternoon storms (40%).

Graf model Tuesday afternoon

Highs will push the low-mid 90s.

Thereafter, a slightly drier and hotter pattern will ensue for the remainder of the week.

In fact, highs could awfully close to the century mark both Thursday and Friday as a northerly wind sneaks in.

Healthy storm chances look to return again come Saturday, but we'll see how that longer range pattern comes into focus in the days ahead.

TROPICS

Two impressive tropical waves in the far eastern Atlantic both have chances of tropical development in the days ahead.

Tropics map Monday

The only one worth talking about is the one that currently has a 100% of development.

This one will likely become the season's next tropical storm (and likely hurricane).

Models continue to take it on westerly track initially before trying to re-curve it at some point down the line.

Euro model This weekend

Still, the east coast will want to keep an eye on it in the days ahead as it gets a little too close for comfort.

It still does not look like a concern for the Gulf at this time.

Stay with KATC for the latest.

