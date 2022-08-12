Few passing downpours this weekend; drier to start next week

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS SATURDAY: UPPER 80S

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

Any linger showers will come to an end this evening.

Look for skies to fair out tonight with patches of fog developing in spots.

A mixture of sun and clouds out there Saturday as highs push the upper 80s to lower 90s in areas that see more sun.

Next two days GRAF model

The pattern continues to be dominated by a disturbance out in the Gulf.

Enhanced Satellite Gulf of Mexico

That feature will continue to track away from us toward Texas this weekend, so our rain chances will start to come down a bit.

But still, a few wrap around tropical downpours will be possible through the course of the weekend.

Rain chances will settle into the 30-40% range.

Not everyone will get wet, but I'd still be prepared to dodge a couple showers out there, especially during the afternoon hours.

Drier air will look to work into Acadiana for the start of next week.

As a result, plan on rain chances to be lower Monday-Wednesday as highs push the lower 90s.

A frontal trough could move in and help increase rain chances once again late next week, but we'll see how that plays out.

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS

Still mostly quiet across much of the Atlantic basin as conditions are simply not favorable for tropical development at this time.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12TH TROPICS OUTLOOK

Closer to home, the messiness of unorganized showers and storms in the Gulf has a low-end, 10% chance of quickly spinning up into a depression prior to moving into Texas this weekend.

Regardless of that happening, nothing changes for us. We'll still have to fight off a few passing downpours this weekend, but heavier rainfall is more likely offshore and closer to Texas.

------------------------------------------------------------

